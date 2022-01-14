The Tigers are 0-2 in WCC play. Pacific (CA) is ninth in the WCC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Alphonso Anderson averaging 4.5.
The Gaels and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matthias Tass is shooting 60.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Gaels. Logan Johnson is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).
Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Anderson is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.
Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.