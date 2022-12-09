Pacific faces Fresno State on 5-game home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (3-7) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pacific is looking to end its five-game home losing streak with a win over Fresno State. The Tigers are 0-5 in home games. Pacific ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 36.4% from downtown, led by Greydon Edwards shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Fresno State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Avdalovic is shooting 57.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.1 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.7 points for Pacific.

Isaih Moore is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.1 points for Fresno State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

