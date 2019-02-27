No. 1 Gonzaga (27-2, 14-0) vs. Pacific (13-16, 3-11)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for Pacific. Pacific has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Gonzaga has moved up to No. 1 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Pepperdine and Brigham Young last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bulldogs are led by Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke. Hachimura is averaging 20.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while Clarke is putting up 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and three blocks per contest. The Tigers have been led by Jahlil Tripp and Roberto Gallinat. Tripp has averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Gallinat has put up 15 points per game.

JUMPING FOR JAHLIL: Tripp has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Pacific is 0-10 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Gonzaga has won its last six road games, scoring 88 points, while allowing 63 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 90.7 points per game, the highest figure in Division I. Pacific has only averaged 67.1 points per game, which ranks 270th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.