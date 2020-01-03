Chivichyan was 4 of 12 from the field, but knocked down 3 of 8 from behind the arc to lead Pacific (13-4) with 19 points. Tripp added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ross finished with 15 points but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range for Pepperdine (7-8). Kameron Edwards had 13 points and grabbed seven boards and Kessler Edwards had 12 points.

Pepperdine faces No. 1 Gonzaga in Spokane Saturday. Pacific plays host to Saint Mary’s Saturday.

___

