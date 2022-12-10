Pacific hosts Fresno State on 5-game home skid

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (3-7)
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Pacific.
Isaih Moore is averaging 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.1 points for Fresno State.
