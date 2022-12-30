Pacific hosts Loyola Marymount (CA) in conference showdown

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-4, 1-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-9, 0-1 WCC)
The Lions are 1-0 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 2.3.
The Tigers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.6 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific.
Shelton is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.
Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.