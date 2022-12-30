Pacific hosts Loyola Marymount (CA) in conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-4, 1-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-9, 0-1 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Keylan Boone and the Pacific Tigers host Cameron Shelton and the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC play. The Tigers have gone 3-7 at home. Pacific has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 1-0 in conference matchups. Loyola Marymount (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 2.3.

The Tigers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.6 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Shelton is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

