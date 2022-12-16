Pacific hosts Moore and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (8-3) at Pacific Tigers (5-8)
The Spartans have gone 2-1 away from home. San Jose State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.
Moore is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.
Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.