Pacific hosts Moore and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (8-3) at Pacific Tigers (5-8) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the Pacific Tigers after Omari Moore scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 75-64 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos. The Tigers are 2-6 in home games. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Denson averaging 1.6.

The Spartans have gone 2-1 away from home. San Jose State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Tyler Beard is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Moore is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Sage Tolbert is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

