Pacific hosts Moore and San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (8-3) at Pacific Tigers (5-8) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -1.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the Pacific Tigers after Omari Moore scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 75-64 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers have gone 2-6 at home. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Denson averaging 1.6.

The Spartans are 2-1 in road games. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Beard is averaging 10.9 points for the Tigers. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Trey Anderson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

