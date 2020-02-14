SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ford has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

AD

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has 25 assists on 77 field goals (32.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Pacific has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s has turned the ball over on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Gaels have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com