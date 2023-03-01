Pacific meets Pepperdine in WCC Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pepperdine Waves (9-21, 2-14 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (14-17, 7-9 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers play in the WCC Tournament against the Pepperdine Waves. The Tigers’ record in WCC games is 7-9, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Pacific is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Waves are 2-14 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC shooting 36.6% from deep. Mike Mitchell Jr. leads the Waves shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Jevon Porter is averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Waves. Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

