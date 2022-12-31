Pacific plays conference rival Loyola Marymount (CA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-4, 1-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-9, 0-1 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -4.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Shelton and the Loyola Marymount Lions visit Keylan Boone and the Pacific Tigers in WCC action. The Tigers have gone 3-7 in home games. Pacific is seventh in the WCC in team defense, giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Lions are 1-0 against conference opponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) is third in the WCC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Shelton averaging 10.4.

The Tigers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Avdalovic averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 58.8% from beyond the arc. Tyler Beard is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Pacific.

Shelton is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

