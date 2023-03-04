San Francisco beats Pacific 80-63, advances to WCC quarters

Roberts was 8 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Dons (18-13). Marcus Williams scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Josh Kunen shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

San Francisco took the lead with 1:03 left in the first half and did not give it up. Roberts led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 40-36 at the break. San Francisco extended its lead to 55-39 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.