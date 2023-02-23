Pacific visits No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) after Johnson's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pacific Tigers (13-16, 6-8 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (24-5, 13-1 WCC) Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -19; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on the Pacific Tigers after Logan Johnson scored 27 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 71-65 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Gaels are 15-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Mitchell Saxen leads the Gaels with 8.4 boards.

The Tigers are 6-8 against WCC opponents. Pacific gives up 77.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Gaels and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Keylan Boone is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

