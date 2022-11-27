Pack helps Miami fend off Central Florida 66-64

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nijel Pack scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Miami held off Central Florida 66-64 on Sunday night.
Darius Johnson came off the bench and scored 22 of his 24 points in the final 13:08 to help the Knights (5-2) erase most of a 13-point deficit. Reserve Brandon Suggs pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Poplar sank both of his 3-pointers and scored eight first-half points to help Miami take a 32-26 lead at intermission.
Poplar hit a jumper coming out of halftime, Omier added a three-point play and Pack hit two 3s and a jumper as Miami used a 15-8 run to grab a 47-34 lead with 13:53 remaining.
UCF stormed back behind Johnson.
Johnson scored 15 straight points for the Knights. He had a three-point play and made two 3-pointers in the run to get UCF within 53-49. C.J. Walker’s layup snapped Johnson’s streak, but cut the Knights’ deficit to two with 7:28 left to play.
Johnson’s three-point play pulled the Knights within 65-64 with 12 seconds left. Isaiah Wong made 1 of 2 foul shots for Miami. Omier drew his fifth foul with one second left, but C.J. Walker missed two free throws — the second intentionally — and Miami hung on.
UCF saw a five-game win streak end. The Hurricanes were the first team to top 60 points against UCF this season.
The Knights are 20-6 against in-state opponents under Johnny Dawkins.
