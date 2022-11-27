Pack leads Miami against UCF after 23-point game

Miami Hurricanes (5-1) at UCF Knights (5-1)
The Hurricanes have gone 0-0 away from home. Miami averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. CJ Kelly is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.7 points for UCF.
Pack averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wong is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for Miami.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.