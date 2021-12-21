Brendan Medley-Bacon dunked with 9:37 left in the first half to put the Cowboys up, 17-10 and Zach Scott’s 3 with just under six minutes to go gave McNeese a 26-17 lead, but Kansas State (8-3) closed the half on an 18-2 run to take a 35-28 lead into intermission.
Christian Shumate scored 18 points off the bench to lead McNeese State (3-9), which remains winless on the road through eight games. Zach Scott hit 3 of 6 from distance and finished with 11 points.
Kansas State will take a week off and will host Morgan State Dec. 29 and open Big 12 play New Year’s Day at Oklahoma.
