Pack, Wong lead No. 24 Miami's rout of Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday night. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.

Pack and Wong each made four 3-point attempts as Miami drilled 50 percent (11 of 22) shots from beyond the arc. The Hurricanes have made 10 or more 3-pointers in six games this season.

Miami also outrebounded Florida State 40-23.

Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5). Mills shot 4 of 12 from the floor.

Florida State had won nine straight games in the series, including a pair of one-point wins in 2021-22.

Miami: The Hurricanes pulled in front with a 15-0 run to take a 19-4 lead and never looked back, hitting 10 or more 3-pointers for a second straight game.

Florida State: The Seminoles lacked energy from the start and had just six rebounds in the first half while Miami had seven offensive rebounds.

Miami is at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Florida State plays host to No. 24 Clemson on Saturday.

