The Tribe are 2-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tribe match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Painter is shooting 56.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.
Connor Kochera is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 11.2 points. Ben Wight is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Tribe: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.
