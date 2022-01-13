Harding missed all six three-point attempts, but was 8 of 19 from the floor and added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lauren Gustin scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double. Shaylee Gonzales added 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Cougars (13-1, 3-0 West Coast Conference) have now won three straight since falling to Oklahoma in overtime December 10.
Ali Bamberger had 14 points to lead Saint Mary’s (7-6, 1-1). Aspen Garrison came off the bench to grab a team-high eight rebounds.
