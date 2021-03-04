Jalen Speer had 14 points for the Rattlers (8-11, 7-5). MJ Randolph added 14 points. Kamron Reaves had 14 points.
The Eagles registered their first win in four tries against the Rattlers this season. In the most recent matchup, Florida A&M defeated North Carolina Central 65-58 on Wednesday.
