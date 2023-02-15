Pal's 25 leads Campbell over Charleston Southern 67-51

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jay Pal scored 25 points and had seven rebounds and Campbell beat Charleston Southern 67-51 on Wednesday night.

Joshua Lusane scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Anthony Dell’Orso was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points for the Fighting Camels (12-15, 7-8 Big South Conference).