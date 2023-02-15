Pal's 25 leads Campbell over Charleston Southern 67-51

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jay Pal scored 25 points and had seven rebounds and Campbell beat Charleston Southern 67-51 on Wednesday night.
Taje’ Kelly finished with 12 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-18, 4-11). Tahlik Chavez added eight points and seven rebounds for Charleston Southern. In addition, Kalib Clinton had eight points.
Bboth play Saturday. Campbell hosts Presbyterian and Charleston Southern hosts Winthrop.
