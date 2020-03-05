Georgia Tech (20-10) faces second-seeded and 10th-ranked North Carolina State in the third semifinal on Friday night.
Nerea Hermosa added 13 off the bench and Lorela Cubaj had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Dayshanette Harris scored 21 points for Pitt (5-26), which was coming off an opening day upset of 10th-seeded Notre Dame. Amber Brown added 12 points.
Georgia Tech was just 1 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 40% but turned 18 Pitt turnovers into 20 points and had 10 more offensive rebounds.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.