Matt Pile had 16 points for the Mavericks (3-19, 1-11). Ayo Akinwole added 16 points. Jadin Booth had 12 points.
The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Nebraska Omaha defeated North Dakota 72-62 on Friday.
