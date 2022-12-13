Panzo leads Stetson against Charleston (SC) after 30-point game

Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-1)
The Hatters are 2-2 in road games. Stetson is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Babacar Faye is averaging 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
Luke Brown is averaging 11.8 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for Stetson.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.