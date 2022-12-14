Panzo leads Stetson against Charleston (SC)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -15; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Wheza Panzo scored 30 points in Stetson’s 83-59 victory over the Webber Warriors. The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hatters have gone 2-2 away from home. Stetson scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Luke Brown is shooting 49.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.3 points for Stetson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

