Panzo leads Stetson against Charleston (SC)

Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-1)
The Hatters have gone 2-2 away from home. Stetson scores 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
Luke Brown is shooting 49.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.3 points for Stetson.
