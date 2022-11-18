Panzo's 15 points paces Stetson past Rider 78-68

Stephan Swenson scored 13 points for the undefeated Hatters (3-0). Jalen Blackmon scored 10 points. Mahamadou Diawara broke a 15-all tie with a 3-pointer with 9:13 remaining before halftime and Stetson led for the rest of the game.

DUBLIN — Wheza Panzo scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds and Stetson beat Rider 78-68 on Friday in the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge in Ireland.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Tariq Ingraham added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Rider. In addition, Mervin James finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.