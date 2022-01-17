“Hats off to UConn, they battled all the way until the end,” Graves said. “They are a little shorthanded and obviously we know what that is like. We have been there. I thought after their initial 10-0 run, we were really good on both ends of the floor. … UConn is the standard by which all programs are judged so to beat them at any time is always a feather in the cap for your program.”