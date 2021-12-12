Monmouth led by as many as 19 points in the second half and Reynolds made a short basket that made it 46-28 with 13:42 remaining but the Hawks went scoreless for the next nearly-6 minutes as Pitt scored the first nine points in a 20-7 run that trimmed its deficit to 53-48 when Jamarius Burton hit a 3-pointer with 3:12 to play. His basket in the lane with 28 seconds to go pulled the Panthers within three but Papas made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to cap the scoring with 7 seconds left.