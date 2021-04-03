Issiah Aguero had a 1-yard TD run in early in the second quarter for Morehead State (2-3, 2-2 Pioneer Football League). Cameron Barrett returned an interception 75 yards into the end zone in the fourth.
Sam Brown was 21-of-40 passing for 198 yards and threw four interceptions for Butler (0-4, 0-4). Nick Orlando threw just one pass, an 11-yard score to Austin Schwantz just before halftime. Orlando scored on a 1-yard plunge with 6:22 remaining.
___
