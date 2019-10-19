Butler scored on a Nick Orlando keeper with 7:52 left in the second quarter but DeAndre Clayton’s short touchdown run to close the half stretched the Eagles lead to 24-7.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-3) closed to 24-20 early in the fourth and Pappas replied for Morehead State with a 28-yard scoring strike to Ian Holder for the game-winning margin.

Orlando threw for just 47 yards but ran for three touchdowns for the Bulldogs who are winless against Division I opponents.

