Parham leads South Alabama against Alabama A&M after 30-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-5)
The Jaguars are 0-4 in road games. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Moore averaging 15.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.
Moore is averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Jaguars. Parham is averaging 11.2 points for South Alabama.
