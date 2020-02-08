Parham, averaging 8.7 points per game coming in, hit 13 of 14 shots, including all six of his 3-pointers. He also had five assists and three steals.

Although there were 11 lead changes in the game, VMI controlled the final 13-plus minutes. After Fletcher Abee hit a 3-pointer to draw The Citadel within 55-48 with 13:40 to go, VMI soon built its largest lead — 65-49 — and The Citadel did not make another field goal until 4:56 remained.