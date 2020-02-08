Garrett Gilkeson had 11 points and six rebounds for VMI (7-18, 2-10 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Myles Lewis added six rebounds.
Tyson Batiste had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (6-17, 0-12). Derek Webster Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Kaiden Rice had 13 points.
The Citadel has lost 12 consecutive games, including a 88-79 setback against VMI on Jan. 18.
VMI plays at Chattanooga on Wednesday. The Citadel plays at East Tennessee State on Wednesday.
