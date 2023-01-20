Parker and Idaho State host Portland State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland State Vikings (8-11, 2-4 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 4-2 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Portland State Vikings after Brayden Parker scored 22 points in Idaho State’s 65-61 win against the Sacramento State Hornets. The Bengals are 5-3 on their home court. Idaho State is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 2-4 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bengals and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Mackenzie averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Miguel Tomley is shooting 39.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Advertisement

Jorell Saterfield averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Cameron Parker is averaging 13.1 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article