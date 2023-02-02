Parker and Portland State host Idaho

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho Vandals (8-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-13, 3-6 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -5; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts the Idaho Vandals after Cameron Parker scored 21 points in Portland State’s 73-67 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings have gone 4-4 at home. Portland State is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vandals are 2-8 in Big Sky play. Idaho is third in the Big Sky shooting 35.5% from deep. RJ Walker leads the Vandals shooting 77.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Isaac Jones is averaging 19.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

