Parker and Portland State host Northern Colorado

Portland State Vikings (10-14, 4-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -4.5; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces the Northern Colorado Bears after Cameron Parker scored 29 points in Portland State’s 98-88 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bears are 3-6 on their home court. Northern Colorado is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 4-7 in Big Sky play. Portland State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.9 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Jorell Saterfield is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.7 points. Parker is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

