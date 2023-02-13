Parker leads Delaware State against Norfolk State after 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Delaware State Hornets (5-18, 3-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-7, 6-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -15.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Norfolk State Spartans after O’Koye Parker scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 86-85 overtime loss to the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 8-1 in home games. Norfolk State is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets are 3-5 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 1-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Corey Perkins is averaging 4.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

