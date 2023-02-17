Parker leads Idaho State against Sacramento State after 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (9-18, 6-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Brayden Parker scored 26 points in Idaho State’s 79-70 loss to the Portland State Vikings. The Hornets have gone 8-4 in home games. Sacramento State has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The Bengals are 6-8 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Brock Mackenzie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bengals. Parker is averaging 14.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

