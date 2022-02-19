Kevin Samuel had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (18-10, 8-6), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Austin Richie added 12 points. Andre Weir had 11 points.
The Ospreys evened the season series against the Eagles. Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Florida 74-67 on Jan. 5.
