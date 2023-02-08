Parker leads Portland State against Northern Colorado after 29-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland State Vikings (10-14, 4-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-16, 3-9 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Cameron Parker scored 29 points in Portland State’s 98-88 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Bears are 3-6 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Vikings are 4-7 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Johnson averaging 1.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 19.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Jorell Saterfield is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 13.7 points. Parker is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 assists over the past 10 games for Portland State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article