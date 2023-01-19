Parker, Portland State Vikings to visit Jones, Weber State Wildcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Portland State Vikings (8-10, 2-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -4.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on Weber State in Big Sky action Thursday. The Wildcats have gone 4-2 in home games. Weber State averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Vikings are 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats and Vikings meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Cameron Parker is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

