Parker scores 22 as Portland State downs Idaho 69-66

Parker added six assists for the Vikings (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Jorell Saterfield scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Hunter Woods shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Vandals missed a pair of 3-point attempts in the final seconds for the chance to tie it.

Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals (8-16, 2-9) with 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Divant’e Moffitt added 12 points and six assists for Idaho. Rashad Smith also put up nine points and two steals.