Parker scores 22 as Portland State downs Idaho 69-66

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cameron Parker scored 22 points as Portland State beat Idaho 69-66 on Thursday.
Isaac Jones led the way for the Vandals (8-16, 2-9) with 30 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Divant’e Moffitt added 12 points and six assists for Idaho. Rashad Smith also put up nine points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Portland State hosts Eastern Washington and Idaho travels to play Sacramento State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.