Parolin scores 15 as Lehigh downs Lafayette 61-49

Parolin shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (11-8, 6-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor scored 10 points and added 13 rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. shot 4 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Mountain Hawks.