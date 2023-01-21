Parolin scores 15 as Lehigh downs Lafayette 61-49

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Dominic Parolin’s 15 points off of the bench helped Lehigh to a 61-49 victory over Lafayette on Saturday night.
The Leopards (6-15, 4-4) were led in scoring by T.J. Berger, who finished with 14 points. Lafayette also got 12 points and two steals from CJ Fulton. Josh Rivera also had 10 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Wednesday. Lehigh visits Holy Cross while Lafayette hosts Loyola (MD).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.