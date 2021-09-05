Howard finished with four catches for 136 yards for the Panthers, while Antonio Mullins hauled in nine passes for 117 yards. Brooks ran for 54 yards on 15 carries.
Jalen Brown completed 20 of 41 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Jyrin Johnson have five catches for 43 yards and a score. KeLenn Davis caught seven passes for 79 yards.
The Panthers had 486 yards of offense, compared to just 274 for Texas Southern.
