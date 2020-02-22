Jasmine Powell led Minnesota with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. The 5-foot-6 freshman has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games.
The Golden Gophers have lost four in a row.
Indiana (21-7, 11-5) took over sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings. The top four teams earn a double bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 4.
