UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ali Patberg had 18 points and nine assists, Mackenzie Holmes also scored 18 points and No. 17 Indiana beat Penn State 76-60 on Thursday night.

Holmes was named the Big Ten co-freshman of the week on Monday, setting a school record with her third honor of the season. She was 9 of 11 from the field as Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak and extended Penn State’s skid to four games.