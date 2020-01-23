Jaelynn Penn added 11 points for Indiana (15-5, 5-3). Brenna Wise grabbed 10 rebounds. Indiana scored the first 10 points of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game.
Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-12, 1-7) with 24 points. Siyeh Frazier added 14 points. McDaniel scored 16 points in the first half and Frazier made all three of her 3-point attempts as Penn State was within 39-38 at the break.
