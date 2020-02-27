Grace Berger added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Indiana (22-7, 12-5). Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes scored 11 points apiece. Senior Brenna Wise scored three points in Indiana’s final home game of the season.
Patberg scored seven points in the first half as Indiana led 33-27.
Leigha Brown led Nebraska (17-12, 7-11) with 22 points. She was 7 of 12 from the field but the rest of her teammates combined to shoot 10 for 49 (20%).
