Berger and Patberg combined for 19 points in the first half as Indiana built a 34-21 lead. Purdue was just 7-of-24 shooting in the first half with eight turnovers.

Dominique Oden scored 24 points to lead Purdue (15-8, 6-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Ae’Rianna Harris, the reigning Big Ten player of the week, had 16 points and seven rebounds. Oden and Harris combined to go 17 of 34 from the field, but the rest of their teammates were 4 for 25.

