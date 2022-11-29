Patel and Albany (NY) host American

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-5) at American Eagles (4-2)
The Great Danes are 1-3 on the road. Albany (NY) is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smalls is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 9.5 points for American.
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 13.4 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for Albany (NY).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.