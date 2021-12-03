The ACC game pairs the league’s coach of the year in Clawson with the No. 18 Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1) against his runner-up in Narduzzi, who has the 17th-ranked Panthers (10-2, 7-1) in their second title game in four years. Beyond them, No. 21 North Carolina State and No. 22 Clemson won nine games for the league’s next-highest win totals with coaches in their ninth year (Dave Doeren) and 14th (Dabo Swinney), respectively.