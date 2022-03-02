Ewing is a former Hoyas star center whose first stint as a head coach at any level has included just one NCAA Tournament appearance and a wave of player transfers over five mostly unsuccessful seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Heading into Wednesday night’s Big East game at Seton Hall, Georgetown had a 6-22 record, including 0-17 in conference play. There is one more regular-season game after that on the schedule, on Saturday at Xavier.

Advertisement

The school record for most men’s basketball losses in a season is 23, set in 1972 — the season before John Thompson Jr. became the head coach at Georgetown and started a tenure that included the 1984 NCAA championship and two other Final Four appearances with Ewing manning the paint.

Georgetown already has broken the school mark of 15 Big East losses; the worst winless season in conference history was 0-18, done by Miami in 1994 and DePaul in 2009.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, the Hoyas are 68-81 under Ewing, with just one season above .500: They went 19-14 in 2018-19, when they were invited to the NIT and lost their opener to Harvard.

The unquestioned — and some might say only true — highlight of Ewing’s time in charge was a surprising, four-wins-in-four-days run to the Big East Tournament title after entering with a 9-12 record and as a No. 8 seed in 2021. He became the first person to win the event as both a player and a coach.

Advertisement

The conference tournament title provided the Hoyas with their lone trip to the NCAAs under Ewing, but it ended quickly with a 96-73 loss to Colorado in the first round.

“Coach Ewing’s dedication as well as his success in last year’s Big East Tournament is a testament to his leadership,” Reed said. “This gives us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

After an 86-77 loss to UConn in Georgetown’s home finale last Sunday, Ewing was asked about his job status.

“Of course I want to be back here,” Ewing said. “But in this position and this job, whatever happens will happen. I’m hoping that I’ll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

___

AP freelancer Bobby Bancroft contributed to this report.

___